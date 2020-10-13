Brantley Gilbert knows what it's like to be a small-town guy with a big dream, and he wants to help out other rising stars who are just starting out. The country star has teamed up with the Swisher Sweets Artist Project to help recognize and assist up-and-coming talent from all over the country.

Gilbert originally hails from Jefferson, Ga., a small rural community an hour outside of Atlanta. His unique mix of country and rock styles has earned him a large and loyal following, most recently releasing a deluxe edition of his No. 1 album Fire & Brimstone.

Gilbert performed a Swisher Sweets Artist Project Studio Session at an intimate Nashville venue in 2019, and now he's teamed up with the brand to help spread the word about their Hometown Grant, which is a program in which they partner with notable musicians to identify local talent from their communities.

Do you think you have what it takes? You can apply for the grant via the Hometown Grant application page. The grant recipient will receive $15,000 from the Swisher Sweet Artist Project, as well as a video produced by Swisher Sweets and an inspiring note from Brantley Gilbert himself.

For more information about the Swisher Sweets Artist Project, visit the official website.

