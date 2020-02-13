The news of this story first broke on February 3, 2020. I will be honest and tell you I didn't follow it much. But after what has been released today, I am so furious and just heartbroken for this boy. According to this news story from MTN News in Bozeman James Alex Hurley was found dead by family members on February 3, 2020. The family says they don't know how he died, but investigators claim they have found video footage on family members' cell phones that shows mental and physical abuse of Hurley. Yes, a child. He was only 12-years-old. As a mother, I can't even fathom this situation. I hope that justice is served.