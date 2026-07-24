It seems like summer has just gotten rolling in Big Sky Country, so it's a little weird to be thinking about football already. However, college football is roughly one month away, and at my house, we can't wait to cheer on the Cats again this fall.

Going to a Montana State Bobcat football game is one of my family's favorite experiences. Living in Billings, we don't make it to every home game. For that matter, we might not make it for one game per season, making the experience a little more special.

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Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

2026 Theme Nights at Bobcat Stadium

All the home games are a blast at Bobcat Stadium, and the theme games are oftentimes the most raucous.

September 5 vs. Butler: Gold Rush - 6:30 PM game time

Gold Rush - 6:30 PM game time September 19 vs. Central Connecticut State: Pack the Place in Pink - 1 PM game time

Pack the Place in Pink - 1 PM game time September 26 vs. Northern Arizona: Homecoming - 8:30 PM game time

Homecoming - 8:30 PM game time October 24 vs. Weber State: Parent/Family Weekend & Native American Heritage Day - 1 PM game time

Parent/Family Weekend & Native American Heritage Day - 1 PM game time October 31 vs. Cal Poly: Ag / Military Appreciation - 1 PM game time

Ag / Military Appreciation - 1 PM game time November 21 vs. Montana: Senior Day (Brawl of the Wild) - Noon game time

Everybody loves Champ! Credit Michael Foth, TSM Everybody loves Champ! Credit Michael Foth, TSM

The reigning national champs will have three nationally-televised games in their first six weeks of play this season, and will play new-to-the-division Utah Tech on its season opener on August 29th (road game).

Single-game tickets go on sale to the general public on August 5th at 10 AM on the MSU ticket portal. Season ticket holders get early bird access to extra tickets on July 28th at 10 AM.

Montana State Bobcats Who Spent Most Seasons in NFL