Butte St. Patrick’s Day Parade Cancelled for 2021

Who would have thought that when last year's Butte St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled that it was possible that it would happen again a whole year later. Well, it has. According to KXLF-TV, organizers have called off the annual parade again for 2021.

With most COVID-19 directives still in place requiring people to wear masks and limiting crowd sizes, the organizers were planning to hold a "virtual parade" that folks could have watched from home. Health officials, however, in Silver Bow County were concerned that the parade, which traditionally draws thousands of people, would still bring crowds.

So, what does this mean moving forward for other big events in 2021? Here in Gallatin County, plans are still moving forward for fair concerts, rodeos, and home shows. But will any of those events actually end up happening?

At present, the Gallatin City-County Health Department is limiting all public gatherings to 15 people or less, and with the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, there's no indication that the health department plans to change any of their directives soon.

COVID-19 numbers in Gallatin County have been dropping since they peaked in mid-November, and currently we're down to only 37 cases on the rolling 7-Day average. That number is down from 186 when we peaked on November 17th. If these numbers continue, we can only hope that we'll see some of those restrictions lessened or perhaps even lifted.

Is it possible that we will have to postpone Headwaters Country Jam, the Big Sky Country State Fair, the Bozeman Stampede, and the Kenyon Noble Pitmaster Classic for a second straight year? Let's hope not!