Callers Describe the Freedom Convoy on the Montana Canada Border

"She just wanted to be able to say she touched America."

Debi Westlake drove to Sweet Grass, Montana for the "Freedom Convoy" supporting Canadian truckers. At one point, supporters from the Montana side met with supporters from the Canadian side at the border fence separating Montana and Alberta. That's when Debi Westlake noticed that a young girl on the other side of the fence was poking her fingers through the fence.

Debi Westlake: She just wanted to be able to say she touched America. And so we reached up and touched her hand and it was it was a beautiful moment. It really was. It's something I'll never forget.

All of the callers into our statewide radio show on Monday morning described the huge turnout on the border. They said it was clear that the Freedom Convoy was about much more than just the vaccine mandate. On the Canadian side, trucks stretched out nearly 20 miles.

One caller, Tim from Savage, calls Sunburst, Montana home. Sunburst is just south of the border between Shelby and Sweet Grass. He says traffic on the Montana side was backed up past Sunburst. He was in town for a basketball game Friday night.

Tim in Savage: There may not have been as many semis, but there were a lot of other private vehicles and smaller vehicles up there, and a lot of solidarity. Folks I was talking to at the game on Friday night, they were excited for it. They were gonna plan on being up there bright and early Saturday morning, getting up there, just to show solidarity for this. And it wasn't just the truckers, like you've been saying, it was freedom. It was a freedom rally.

We also got some great phone calls from Grace in Condon, and Kim Meier in Bilings. Kim woke up at 5 a.m. on Saturday morning to drive up to Sweet Grass for the Freedom Convoy. Check out several of the audio clips below.

More photos from the Freedom Convoy in Sweet Grass, Montana and Coutts, Alberta Canada.

