Cam, Cole Swindell and More to Present at 2016 CMA Awards

With just over 48 hours left until the 2016 CMA Awards, on Monday (Oct. 31), the Country Music Association revealed the list of presenters for the 50th anniversary awards show.

Cam and Cole Swindell. both 2016 CMA Awards nominees, are among the celebrities who will grace the CMAs' stage as presenters on Wednesday night (Nov. 2). Cam is nominated for Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year, both for "Burning House," while Swindell is up for New Artist of the Year.

“What I love about awards shows is that it’s kind of like your school picture,” Cam says. “We’ve all been working hard to put out cool music for everybody. And it’s really nice to just have a moment to say, like, ‘Man, look at all the great tunes that have been birthed, and all the wonderful music.’ It’s a nice time to stop and reflect on all the hard work put in.”

Also among this year's presenters are Country Music Hall of Famer and three-time CMA winner Bill Anderson; three-time CMA Awards winner Lee Greenwood; 1974's Female Vocalist of the Year, Olivia Newton-John; two-time CMAs winners and Country Music Hall of Fame members the Oak Ridge Boys; Country Music Hall of Famer Brenda Lee; Barbara Mandrell, a four-time CMA Awards winner; and actress and aspiring country artist Hayley Orrantia.

Other stars set to help present awards during the 2016 CMA Awards include “Final Five” Summer Olympics gymnasts Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian and Aly Raisman; Once Upon a Time's Josh Dallas; Jennifer Garner; ESPN College GameDay’s Kirk Herbstreit; Peyton Manning; Matthew McConaughey; The Goldbergs' Wendi McLendon-Covey; ESPN’s Samantha Ponder; Sharon Stone; and Lily Tomlin.

The 2016 CMA Awards are set to air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 2 at 8PM ET on ABC.

