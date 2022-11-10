Mark Ponders the CMA Awards from Last Night with Suggestions

Credit: Townsquare Media / Canva

My take on the CMA Awards show from last night.

I like Cody Johnson. His sound is more of a traditional country one. He took home trophies for single of the year and video of the year for "Til You Can't". I hope he continues to put out the same type of traditional country sound. But if I hear the song seven more times on our station today, I'm gonna have a meltdown.

Dear Cody, please send us a different song.

I'm a big Luke Combs fan. And he's been putting out new songs pretty regularly. But I need somebody to explain to me how a guy can win for album of the year and entertainer of the year, but not win for male vocalist. And I know that a lot of people really like Chris Stapleton but his year pales in comparison to Luke Combs.

Hey Dierks Bentley and Morgan Wallen, could you dress up for your appearance on a nationally televised award show?

I grew up watching my dad's band in Great Falls. And his band always wore matching outfits. You never walked into a gig that his band was playing and saw any band member with his baseball cap on backward.

I sure hope you like Lainey Wilson.

She won last night for new artist and female vocalist. Those wins are the CMA telling us that she's gonna get a lot of airplay on country radio.

And I was happy to see Old Dominion win in the vocal group category. After seeing them in Bozeman this summer I'm a big fan.

And though I didn't see it during the broadcast, I see that the small market broadcast personality of the year was another Cat Country. This one is in Pensacola, Florida. Congratulations.

