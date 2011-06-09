Carbon County Flooding Help

If you were affected by flooding in Carbon County, here's a way for you to get help.

Homeowners in Carbon County who have sustained damage to their property by recent floods are encouraged to complete a flood damage form provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Completion of the form will help determine if federal assistance is possibly available for individual homeowners.

Carbon County Disaster & Emergency Services Director, Darrel Krum, emphasized the need to have people complete the forms. “Documenting the number of homes damaged and the amount of damage will help FEMA determine the need for individual assistance.” Krum also noted that the form represents a “preliminary damage assessment” and that there is no guarantee of individual assistance by FEMA at this time.

The forms are available at the Joliet Town Hall, Carbon County Disaster and Emergency Services in Red Lodge. You can also download them here.

Forms need to be returned by 1pm, June 14. Here's the address and fax number

Carbon County

Disaster & Emergency Services

17 West 11th Street

PO Box 887

Red Lodge, MT 59068

Fax: (406) 446-2640