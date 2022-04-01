Caroline Bryan Thought Luke Bryan Was Just ‘Some Drunk College Guy’ the First Time They Met

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, will celebrate 16 years of marriage on Dec. 8, 2022. Many know that they met in college, but recently the couple opened up about their first impressions of one another.

"It took me a couple of days to realize that this was a real character," Caroline reveals in a video interview for Jockey. "This wasn't just some drunk college guy, this is how he acts."

It was Luke who made the first move at a bar called Dingus McGee's, and Caroline admits that her first thought was that he had a "big personality with this loud mouth."

Eventually she would warm up to Luke and ultimately fall in love with that same big personality. For Luke, however, it didn't take long for him to fall for his future bride after that initial night.

"The next morning I woke up and was like, 'Oh my God, that's who I'm going after right there,'" he says with a grin in the video below:

The Bryans are ambassadors for the Jockey brand and have been sharing some personal details about their lives in a video series called "Intimate Moments."

In another clip, Caroline reveals that she was the one to say "I love you" first. She remembers the moment and her future husband's emphatic, yet relieved response.

Bryan has been busy with his American Idol duties and tour preparations. The "Up" singer will embark on the Raised Up Right Tour on June 9, taking Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny along with him. The tour wraps on Oct. 28. He'll balance those shows with a few more Las Vegas residency dates at the Theater at Resorts World, scheduled June through September.