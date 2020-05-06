Carrie Underwood had already become a household name by the time she graduated college in 2006.

Underwood had already been crowned American Idol's Season 4 champion when she graduated from Northeastern State University magna cum laude, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communications with an emphasis in journalism.

Underwood was only three credits shy of her college degree when she pulled out of school to pursue a new career path on the reality singing competition. She became Idol's first country winner on May 25, 2005, and in recognition of all of her practical experience on television, NSU decided to give Underwood the last three credits she needed to earn her degree.

“I’ve obviously done enough with television,” she told People magazine. “There was my internship right there!”

Underwood had already launched her first major concert tour when she returned to Oklahoma for her graduation ceremony, but she didn't want to do any interviews on the big day so she wouldn't detract from the occasion for the other graduates.

Underwood had ambitions to be a TV news anchor, but she was diverted from that dream when her debut album, Some Hearts, became a huge hit in 2006, scoring No. 1 hits with "Jesus, Take the Wheel," "Don't Forget to Remember Me," "Wasted" and "Before He Cheats." She has gone on to build one of the biggest careers in contemporary country music, as well as establish a happy family life.

