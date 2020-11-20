Carrie Underwood didn't exactly go crazy with her money after winning American Idol in 2005. She went out and bought herself a house, and though it was absolutely beautiful, you can see in the pictures below that it was actually relatively humble for a budding superstar.

Underwood's winnings when she was crowned the Idol champ at the end of Season 4 reportedly included a recording contract worth at least a million dollars, use of a private jet for a year and a Mustang convertible. She bought a 3,099-square-foot home in the affluent Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., that year for $384,000. According to RolandNote.com, Underwood purchased her first Nashville home on Nov. 20, 2005.

As the pictures show, the 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home was absolutely beautiful, but it's certainly not the kind of elaborate mansion you'd picture for a huge star. The stone and stucco home in a gated community features a library, a vaulted ceiling and lovely amenities throughout, but it's not much different than any upper-mid-level corporate executive might live in.

Underwood was a huge success right out of the gate with the release of her debut album, Some Hearts, in 2005, and according to Zillow, she bought a mansion in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood in 2007, and listed her home in Franklin for $419,900 before finally selling it for the reduced rate of $372,500.

The country music superstar married hockey player Mike Fisher in 2010, and they purchased 400 acres of land in Franklin, an area that is home to many top country stars. They built a custom estate there and sold the Brentwood mansion when they moved into their family's dream home in 2018.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the house Underwood bought in 2005, and keep on scrolling to see the spectacular mansion she lived in after that.