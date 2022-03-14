It's been more than three years since Carrie Underwood released her last full-length studio album, Cry Pretty, and though she's stayed plenty busy since then — releasing a Christmas album, My Gift, and a gospel album, My Savior, plus a hit duet with Jason Aldean called "If I Didn't Love You" — fans have been clamoring for the next chapter.

It seems as if Underwood might be gearing up to deliver.

The singer posted a short video clip on her social media on Monday (March 14), featuring a starry night sky as ethereal, almost eerie, music plays in the background. "Coming Friday March 18," a banner of text announces.

In the caption, Underwood simply added an emoji of a pair of eyes. The post didn't leave fans with many details to go on, but that's no surprise: For weeks, the singer has been tight-lipped about her musical plans.

Backstage at the ACM Awards earlier in March, Underwood fielded a question about her plans for new music in 2022 with a cryptic response. "I mean, I'm always working on something," she hinted, while holding the trophy she'd picked up that night for Single of the Year, courtesy of "If I Didn't Love You."

"Obviously we can't spill too many beans right now, but my fans know what I mean when I say ... soon. Soon," she continued, breaking into a laugh.

"Actually, they hate it when I use that word, because they're like, 'What does that mean?!' But, [I've] been busy for sure."

The day after the ACMs, Underwood offered another hint that new music might be on the way. She posted a shot of herself in the studio singing into a microphone, and her caption was as enigmatic as ever: "So, I did a thing ..."

More details will likely appear on Friday, when whatever it is that Underwood's been teasing comes to fruition. Fans can also catch the singer live in 2022 during her Las Vegas residency, which resumes on March 23.