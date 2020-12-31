Carrie Underwood’s Son Isaiah Might Try to Make It to Midnight This New Year’s Eve

Over the years, Carrie Underwood and her family have celebrated New Year's Eve in a variety of ways.

"I wouldn't say we really have any traditions," the singer muses, pointing out that in her line of work, New Year's is often a working holiday, with big, annual, televised concerts including Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve as a mainstay of the holiday.

"We've done everything from just going out to dinner to playing in Times Square," Underwood continues. "So I guess [we have] no real traditions other than just hanging out, and that will probably be what we do this year."

With the COVID-19 pandemic still preventing crowds from gathering in person, many, including Underwood, will undoubtedly opt for a quiet night in to start 2021. "Obviously, we're not gonna go anywhere. But I'll be with my husband, and maybe [our 5-year-old son] Isaiah will try to make it 'til midnight. I don't know, we'll see," she adds.

One tradition that she likely will be sticking with, though, is watching some kind of New Year's Eve TV programming. "I feel like we always have something on the background. I mean, everybody does," Underwood says.

"I love it when they shoot to other parts of the world and see them ring in the new year," she adds. "But I have no idea what that's gonna look like this year."

Though concerts of all descriptions have been affected by social distancing protocols in 2020, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will return as usual on ABC, and will even feature appearances from a couple of country artists. Jimmie Allen's on deck to perform, and Jessie James Decker will return as the evening's Powerball correspondent, announcing Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year after midnight. The show will take place in Times Square as usual, though, of course, due to the pandemic, a live audience won't be invited to watch.

Despite scaling down the usual celebratory glitz and fanfare, Underwood jokingly points out that she's focusing on what's important: kissing 2020 goodbye.

"I think the most important part is that everybody is looking forward to a fresh start, you know," she says, "and having that hope that next year is gonna be a little better."