Carrie Underwood was crowned the champion of American Idol more than a decade ago, but she still can't believe it! The country star turned to social media on the twelve-year anniversary of her win Thursday (May 25) to relive the special day.

Posted alongside several photos of her winning moment, Underwood writes, "12 years later and I'm still not sure how it all happened to me! 12 years ago today, my dreams came true and life has been a dream ever since! I am beyond blessed and so thankful! #AmericanIdol #TBT." The country superstar paired together pictures of herself dressed in her signature cheetah gown with a green and red belt, overwhelmed to tears after hearing her name called and singing her winning number on the American Idol stage.

Since winning the popular singing competition in 2005, Underwood has become one of country music's most successful artists. Her debut album, Some Hearts, released soon after her Idol win, set records when it became the fastest-selling debut country album, best-selling country album since 2003 and best-selling solo female debut album in country music. She's since earned seven Grammy Awards, sold more than 65 million albums and has 24 No. 1 hits to her name.

Though she completed the competition so long ago, the "Before He Cheats" singer could be returning to that hallowed stage. Underwood is reportedly in talks to join the American Idol revival as a judge when the series comes back in March of 2018 on its new network, ABC. Pop superstar Katy Perry has already been confirmed as a judge. Kelly Clarkson was rumored to be returning to her alma mater as well, but was instead confirmed as a coach on Season 14 of The Voice.