While I was looking for the manual for our stove over Christmas, I ran across some old Cat Country Memorabilia. This was our cool logo that glowed in the dark. We handed them out during our 5th-anniversary concert. When the lights went out at concert time, 9000 buttons lit up at Metra. Personally, I liked that logo better than the new one. Although, I'm a big fan of red, white and blue, especially this week. God Bless America. See ya Monday at 5.