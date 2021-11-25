Check Out This Spectacular 39M Bozeman Home That Is One Of A Kind

Growing up, a lot of us had the thought, "I want to have a huge house, with a huge tub, 10 bedrooms, etc..." Until we actually have our first apartment and realize it sucks to clean the less than 1000 square feet we currently have.

Or when we were little we always had that "one friend" with the mansion house where sleepovers were the best because you couldn't hear us in the basement.

Well, Montana, let me introduce you to the $39 Million Dollar home that sits right here in Bozeman. 295 Cobble Creek Road, to be exact.

The monthly mortgage is just over $170,000....yes that is per month, with the insurance alone going to be at least $20 thousand per month. What does a $170,000 mortgage get you? Check it out.

I won't lie, this house is stunning! The modern colors, floor plans, and fixtures make it extremely desirable. It also comes with an attached three-stall garage, a three-acre pond with a beachfront, and 23 acres to call home.

The good news, you can save money on a gym membership because this beautiful home comes with a gym, pool, spa, and sports court. A kitchen designed for the chef at heart with a pizza oven and theater, you won't have to leave for date night...ever.

What do you do with this much space? It's a crazy amount and along with general upkeep of the inside and outside, what kind of potential buyer will this attract?

My guess, it will have to be a billionaire in order to keep up with it. Do you think buying this at $39 million dollars now, will ever get your money back if it were to sell again?

This property is listed by Mike Schlauch, PureWest Christie's Bozeman & Vivian Yoon, PureWest Christie's Bozeman on Zillow and you can see all the rest of the pictures HERE.

You can also find more information on this beautiful home at Montanalifere.com

