Own a Montana State Liquor Store for Under $500,000?

I enjoy browsing the Commercial listings sections in those free real estate publications you find in lobbies and magazine racks across Montana. My social media algorithms understand this too, so interesting properties are always in my feeds.

My favorite listings are the inevitable assortment of bars that are on the market. You'll always see a handful for sale across Montana, from tiny-town watering holes to well-established, $2M+ food and beverage listings in busier communities.

Photo courtesy listing agent Lemuel Robison, used with permission. Photo courtesy listing agent Lemuel Robison, used with permission. loading...

However, it's not often you'll see a state liquor store for sale.

From Absarokee to Wolf Point, there are nearly 100 agency liquor stores in Montana; Billings and Great Falls each have three. Most of us booze buyers call them "state" liquor stores. The Liquor Store Owners Association of Montana notes that many of them are small, family-owned businesses, often passed down through generations. The stores employ 400 Montanans.

Now, a state liquor store is for sale in Hardin, MT

For a listed price of $475,000, you'll get the keys to a turn-and-go liquor store in south central Montana. Presented by Lemuel Robinson at Keller Williams Yellowstone Properties, this store seems like a great deal to me (someone who knows essentially nothing about running a liquor store business).

Live a quieter life in Hardin, MT?

Hardin may not be the most glamorous community in Montana, but the location isn't bad for a small-town business. Just 45 minutes from Billings, Interstate 90 provides millions of travelers year-round passing through Hardin. Winter brings stranded motorists, hunting season, and truckers, and summer brings carloads of tourists on their way toward South Dakota, Yellowstone, or Seattle.

Hardin is a destination for fishermen, with some of the best fly fishing in the West on the nearby Big Horn River, and others come to explore the region's rich Indigenous history. High school sports are a passion in Hardin and farms and ranches surround the river valley.

Should you buy this liquor store and decide to get a house in town too, homes in Hardin are some of the best bargains in Big Sky Country. See more pics and the Hardin State Liquor Store listing HERE.

