Take a Dip! Six Billings Homes with Pools You Can Buy Right Now

Wouldn't it be great to have a house with a pool? When temps start climbing towards triple digits this summer, it'd be pretty awesome to just step outside and make a big old cannonball splash into the cool, refreshing water. In-ground pools aren't cheap, and neither are the six houses with pools featured in the article. All of the properties are currently on the market (as of 6/22) and are just waiting for a water-loving home buyer like you to make them your own. Let's dive in and check them out.

532 Shamrock Ln, Billings, MT 59105 - $395,000

Photos via Realtor.com, presented by Ginny Jenson/Meridian Real Estate LLC Photos via Realtor.com, presented by Ginny Jenson/Meridian Real Estate LLC loading...

Sometimes when they say "fixer-upper" it means stuff like new carpeting, paint, countertops, and maybe some shiny new appliances in the kitchen. In this instance, fixer-upper means major repairs. The mid-century home is currently uninhabitable but as they say in the business, "it's got good bones." With over 5,000 sq feet of living space on a 1/2 acre lot in the Heights, this property does have potential. It's listed by Ginny Jenson and you can see more of the awesome pictures of the property HERE.

1119 O Malley Dr - $475,000

Photos via Realtor.com, presented by Ryan Auer with Pure West Real Estate, LLC Photos via Realtor.com, presented by Ryan Auer with Pure West Real Estate, LLC loading...

On the desirable NW side of Billings is where you'll find this one-owner home. It's got 5 bedrooms and 3 baths and the backyard is pretty sweet. The pool appears to be useable year-round, as it's covered by a solarium. Certainly a bonus in the wintertime. Listed by Ryan Auer, you can check it out HERE.

2911 Gregory Drive N - $2,499,000

Photo via Realtor.com, presented by Shawna Morales/Broker with Engel & Voelkers Photo via Realtor.com, presented by Shawna Morales/Broker with Engel & Voelkers loading...

One of the most expensive homes currently on the market in Billings, this stunning property is absolutely gorgeous and so is the backyard pool oasis. The home features 5 bedrooms/5+ baths and 7,629 square feet of luxury living, all tucked right under the Rims. It's listed by Shawna Morales and you can see the beautiful photos HERE. Please buy this house and invite me to be your new best friend.

1610 Cobble Creek Trail - $1,050,000

Photos via Realtor.com, presented by Debbie Letsinger with Engel & Voelkers Photos via Realtor.com, presented by Debbie Letsinger with Engel & Voelkers loading...

Just six homes are located in this desirable West End subdivision near Elder Grove School and this one is pretty awesome. You get 1.39 acres in a parklike setting with 5 bedrooms/3.5 baths. 4,587 sq feet of living space includes some nice touches, like cherry cabinets, a Viking stove, refrigerator, wine cooler, and an island designed for entertaining. Two gazebos and a pool house surround the sparkling pool. It's listed by Debbie Letsinger and you can check it out HERE.

1100 Evergreen Drive - $2,375,000

Photos via Realtor.com, presented by Stephanie Krueger with Krueger & Company Real Estate Brokerage Photos via Realtor.com, presented by Stephanie Krueger with Krueger & Company Brokerage loading...

Nestled on 4.39 acres on the rims of Alkali Creek, this stunning property has the vibe of a luxury resort. And the pool has a slide! Fun! With huge decks and patios, a movie room, a game room, a bar, and a master suite that will blow your mind, this home is awesome and made for entertaining. It's listed by Stephanie Krueger and you can check out the pictures HERE.

1205 Rimhaven Way - $2,250,000

Photos via Realtor.com, presented by Robin Hanel, Berkshire Hathaway Photos via Realtor.com, presented by Robin Hanel, Berkshire Hathaway loading...

When are my lottery tickets going to finally hit? Cause when they do, I will be buying this house. It's huge, with 5 bedrooms/4.5 baths spread over 7,842 square feet, and luxury finishes can be found throughout the entire home. There's even an elevator and an underground tunnel that leads from the house to the pool and tennis court. Listed by Robin Hanel, you've got to check out the pictures HERE.