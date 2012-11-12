Chris Young vs. Jana Kramer – The Showdown

Friday night's Taste of Country Showdown promised to be a battle of country music titans, but one didn't show up. Chris Young fans dominated supporters of the Band Perry, meaning his new single 'I Can Take It From There' is just one win away from retirement and enshrinement into the Showdown Hall of Fame.

Today and tonight on Taste of Country Nights radio, the mid-tempo love song will take on the yearning second single from Jana Kramer. After scoring a big hit with 'Why Ya Wanna,' Kramer finds her self once again in a relationship she can't resist in 'Whiskey.' The singer will need all of her fans -- and maybe some of boyfriend Brantley Gilbert's -- to top the four-night champion, however.

Listen to clips of both Young's and Kramer's songs and vote for your favorite here. You can vote once every hour online, so come back and vote often to be sure your artist wins. Hear the full versions of the songs tonight after 10PM on Taste of Country Nights. Help your favorite song win by placing additional votes at (888) 678-9995. Call as many times as you like! You can listen to the show online through any of the 41 radio stations that carry it. Voting will end tonight at 10:40PM CT.

Listen to a Sample of Chris Young, 'I Can Take It From There'

Listen to a Sample of the Jana Kramer, 'Whiskey'

Showdown Rules: The song with the most votes wins, and the winner goes on to face a new challenger in the next Showdown. Vote as much as once per hour online, and as much as you want by calling (888) 678-9995. If a song wins five days in a row, it will be retired into the Taste of Country Showdown Hall of Fame to allow for new songs to compete. Some songs will be considered for a second Showdown if voter turnout is healthy in a losing effort.