Chrissy Metz gave an emotional performance at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday (Feb. 9) night.

The actress/singer performed "I'm Standing With You" from the 2019 film Breakthrough, which she starred and sang in. The song was written and created by Diane Warren, who was nominated for Best Original Song, which was beaten by Elton John and Bernie Taupin for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman.

Metz took the stage donning a stunning navy blue gown, complete with a cape. The 39-year-old was joined onstage by a choir to sing background vocals in the chorus, making "I'm Standing With You" soar.

At the end of the performance, the This Is Us starlet got choked up, saying: "I love you, Mom." Metz's mother, Denise, suffered a massive stroke last year.

"The doctor said her prognosis was grim," she told Guideposts last year. "The stroke was on the left side of the brain. He said he was certain she would have paralysis on her right side and that her speech and swallowing would be severely compromised. 'You don’t know my mom,' I said."

Prior to Metz's performance at the 2020 Oscars, Warren spoke with E! News to reveal that the This Is Us star wasn't her first choice to sing the song.

“I was blown away," she shared. "I didn’t want her originally for the song, I wanted a more established artist. I didn’t realize she could sing. She went in my studio, I said, ‘Alright, I’ll come back in a few hours.’ And when I heard her on the song, [I was just] blown away. Just totally blown away. She was amazing.”

Last month, Metz signed a record deal with Universal Music Nashville to record a solo country album.