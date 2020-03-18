To ensure "best practices for social distancing," the City of Billings is modifying some of their services, and hours of operation.

According to a press release from the Billings City Administrator, the following changes will be in effect immediately:

City Hall operates Monday through Thursday: 7am – 5pm; closed Fridays.

Police Department Front Window services offered Monday through Thursday: 7am – 5pm.

All fire stations and City/County 9-1-1 Center are closed to the public.

City Planning, Building and Code Enforcement Divisions will remain open to the public.

Mountview Cemetery will only be conducting direct burials. No graveside services will be allowed at the cemetery. In order to coordinate direct burial service, please call the cemetery staff 406-657-8299.

All building and picnic shelter rentals, park use permits, and Parks and Recreation offices will be closed to the public until further notice.

City parking facilities will continue to operate as normal business hours.

Municipal Courts will continue to operate as scheduled

During these unprecedented times, the City appreciates your patience as we continue to develop the best service models. The safety and well-being of our community, customers, and staff is a top priority. -City of Billings

The press release also announced the Community Development offices will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 23.

CLICK HERE for a comprehensive list of coronavirus resources and updates.