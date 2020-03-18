City of Billings Modifies Hours for Services & Operations Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

To ensure "best practices for social distancing," the City of Billings is modifying some of their services, and hours of operation.

According to a press release from the Billings City Administrator, the following changes will be in effect immediately:

  • City Hall operates Monday through Thursday: 7am – 5pm; closed Fridays.
  • Police Department Front Window services offered Monday through Thursday: 7am – 5pm.
  • All fire stations and City/County 9-1-1 Center are closed to the public.
  • City Planning, Building and Code Enforcement Divisions will remain open to the public.
  • Mountview Cemetery will only be conducting direct burials. No graveside services will be allowed at the cemetery. In order to coordinate direct burial service, please call the cemetery staff 406-657-8299.
  • All building and picnic shelter rentals, park use permits, and Parks and Recreation offices will be closed to the public until further notice.
  • City parking facilities will continue to operate as normal business hours.
  • Municipal Courts will continue to operate as scheduled

During these unprecedented times, the City appreciates your patience as we continue to develop the best service models. The safety and well-being of our community, customers, and staff is a top priority. -City of Billings

The press release also announced the Community Development offices will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 23.

CLICK HERE for a comprehensive list of coronavirus resources and updates.

