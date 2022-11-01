November 1 is Dia de Los Muertos- Day of the Dead.

Today I honor my grandmother who died from respiratory illnesses, and my grandfather passed away from Dementia. My friend died by suicide ten years ago. There is a stigma around death, but we often forget no one gets out alive. We all end up passing on. I explored the top 10 causes of death in Montana to shed some light on my life and lost loved ones. Also to help promote healthy life choices.

This motivated me to put down the cigs, pick up a glass water and chug it.