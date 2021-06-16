Cody the Pomeranian Available for Adoption in Billings

Our featured 'Wet Nose' this week, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is a 9-year old male Pomeranian who goes by the name Cody. He's waiting to be adopted at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Cody has some dental work, and a leg injury that is being repaired before he's ready for a FURever home, but you can still set up an appointment to meet him. CLICK HERE to find out more about adopting Cody, or to get more info about the great pets waiting to be adopted at YVAS.

Bindy is still waiting to be adopted too. She's a Heeler-Catahoula mix who is 8 years old, and weighs about 50 pounds.

Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Bindy:

Bindy is a dedicated, loyal companion dog. She wants to bond with and stick close to her person and do what it takes to keep that person safe. Bindy is so smart it’s scary! She knows her basic manners, and is house trained. She knows she’s not supposed to get on the couch, but will sneak up there if given the chance. Bindy’s big loves are going for hikes (long ones, she can go all day!), balancing at the end of a paddleboard taking in the view, and kids. She LOVES kids! She gets along with respectful dogs that are at her size, but her herding instinct is a bit too intense to live with small dogs, cats, or be around livestock. Bindy is sure to make someone a wonderful adventure pal!

CLICK HERE to find out more about adoption of Bindy, since she's being held in a quieter portion of the animal shelter.

