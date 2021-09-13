Cole Swindell's mother, Carol, has died. The singer shared the news on social media without offering any details.

"Gonna miss her so much," he says.

Betty Carol Rainey's death comes eight years after the unexpected passing of Swindell's father, who died in September 2013, just as Swindell's career was taking off. The above photo was taken in May 2014, during the No. 1 party for "Chillin' It," the country star's debut single. Since then he's spoken often about his love for his mother and his appreciation for what she provides.

"She's the one that keeps me humble," Swindell told PopCulture.com in 2019. "She's the one that, no matter how stressed out I get, if I wanna be here or wanna be there, she is always the first person to remind me, 'Come on, Cole. Think about it. Me and you would have never thought you'd be where you are right now.' I always say that, but I mean it because it takes someone like her to put it all in perspective."

"Lost my sweet mom today," Swindell writes in an Instagram Story post shared Monday evening (Sept. 13). The picture is of the clouds, taken during his flight home to Georgia.

Instagram/ColeSwindell

Rainey's age or the circumstances around her death have not yet been shared.

Musically, Swindell is scheduled to return to the road on Thursday as the opening act for Thomas Rhett's Center Point Road Tour, which runs into the fall. It's not clear if that appearance is now in question. Swindell's new song "Some Habits" was just released last week. His last studio album was All of It, from 2018.