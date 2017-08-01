Is there a certain age that you should stop coloring in a color book? I hope not, because one of my favorite things to do is color.

When my kids were little it was a good excuse, but now, I will admit I just like to color.

It has a relaxing soothing effect.

So the fact that tomorrow is National Coloring Book Day rocks.

In honor of National Coloring Book Day, the Yellowstone Art Museum is hold a coloring marathon tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You’re welcome to bring your personal coloring book and crayons from home, or coloring supplies and books will be available for purchase.

Skip work or stop by on your lunch hour and bring the kids.

What a great way to bond.