Missed the Billings Ren Fest? Head to Red Lodge This Weekend
If life got in the way and you missed the Renaissance Festival in Billings earlier this summer, fear not, good sir (or milady). You've got another chance to brush up on your Olde English accent, polish your armor, tighten your corset, and enjoy a fun day in the mountains this weekend.
The Red Lodge Renaissance Faire returns August 1 & 2 at the Red Lodge Rodeo Grounds, transforming the scenic mountain setting into a medieval kingdom complete with pirates, Vikings, dragons, fairies, artisans, and plenty of "Huzzahs!"
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Extravagant costumes, music, food, and lots of entertainment.
Renaissance festivals have really exploded in popularity over the last decade, organizers told us, and one of the biggest reasons is that participants and attendees love the escapism these types of events provide. For a weekend, you can become a pirate, a knight, a fair maiden, or a fairy, and fully immerse yourself in a different world.
The sky's the limit with the costumes you'll encounter at the Faire, with many of the performers and attendees spending significant time and resources on their outfits. Of course, you don't have to wear anything special to attend. Plenty of folks will enjoy the sights and sounds in shorts and T-shirts.
Red Lodge is usually up to ten degrees cooler than the Magic City, and with roasty temps expected in Billings this weekend, getting up to "the Lodge" for some heat relief is an attractive option.
Red Lodge Renaissance Faire Schedule
The faire runs from 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and 10 AM to 4 PM on Sunday, with organizers promising two full days of family-friendly entertainment. Single-day adult tickets are $18. Guests can explore seven themed realms, including:
- Pirates' Cove
- Viking Encampment
- The Faerie Queen's Throne
- Fantasy Dragon's Den
- Mystic Gypsy Rendezvous
- The Curious Realm of Lore
- The King and Queen's High Tea
Expect live theatrical performances, wandering characters, medieval-style entertainment, artisan vendors, and plenty of food, including the Renn Faire must-have, giant smoked turkey legs.
After the gates close on Saturday evening, the festivities move to downtown Red Lodge, with several events including a scavenger hunt, music at the Snow Creek, and a special showing of Monty Python & the Holy Grail at the Red Lodge movie theater.
A few things to know before you go.
- Free parking is available at the Red Lodge fairgrounds.
- Discounted tickets are offered for qualifying guests (seniors, military, children).
- Pets are not allowed at the event.
Perhaps we'll see you in Red Lodge this weekend.
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