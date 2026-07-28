If life got in the way and you missed the Renaissance Festival in Billings earlier this summer, fear not, good sir (or milady). You've got another chance to brush up on your Olde English accent, polish your armor, tighten your corset, and enjoy a fun day in the mountains this weekend.

The Red Lodge Renaissance Faire returns August 1 & 2 at the Red Lodge Rodeo Grounds, transforming the scenic mountain setting into a medieval kingdom complete with pirates, Vikings, dragons, fairies, artisans, and plenty of "Huzzahs!"

Yummmm: America's Favorite Food Chain Has Just One Montana Location

Sara Robinson Sara Robinson

Extravagant costumes, music, food, and lots of entertainment.

Renaissance festivals have really exploded in popularity over the last decade, organizers told us, and one of the biggest reasons is that participants and attendees love the escapism these types of events provide. For a weekend, you can become a pirate, a knight, a fair maiden, or a fairy, and fully immerse yourself in a different world.

The sky's the limit with the costumes you'll encounter at the Faire, with many of the performers and attendees spending significant time and resources on their outfits. Of course, you don't have to wear anything special to attend. Plenty of folks will enjoy the sights and sounds in shorts and T-shirts.

Get our free mobile app

Red Lodge is usually up to ten degrees cooler than the Magic City, and with roasty temps expected in Billings this weekend, getting up to "the Lodge" for some heat relief is an attractive option.

JRLPhotographer JRLPhotographer

Red Lodge Renaissance Faire Schedule

The faire runs from 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and 10 AM to 4 PM on Sunday, with organizers promising two full days of family-friendly entertainment. Single-day adult tickets are $18. Guests can explore seven themed realms, including:

Pirates' Cove

Viking Encampment

The Faerie Queen's Throne

Fantasy Dragon's Den

Mystic Gypsy Rendezvous

The Curious Realm of Lore

The King and Queen's High Tea

Expect live theatrical performances, wandering characters, medieval-style entertainment, artisan vendors, and plenty of food, including the Renn Faire must-have, giant smoked turkey legs.

After the gates close on Saturday evening, the festivities move to downtown Red Lodge, with several events including a scavenger hunt, music at the Snow Creek, and a special showing of Monty Python & the Holy Grail at the Red Lodge movie theater.

Gluiki Gluiki

A few things to know before you go.

Free parking is available at the Red Lodge fairgrounds.

Discounted tickets are offered for qualifying guests (seniors, military, children).

Pets are not allowed at the event.

Perhaps we'll see you in Red Lodge this weekend.

Top Gangs Operating in Montana Here is a look at the top gangs operating in Montana. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas