Copper Is Our 50th Featured ‘Wet Nose’ To Be Adopted

A little over a year ago, we featured our first animal from the Yellowstone Valley Animal on Wet Nose Wednesday. Her name was Genie, a 2-year old Heeler Mix who had a run in with a porcupine, before being adopted.

Today, the 50th pet featured on Wet Nose Wednesday, has been adopted.

Last week we introduced you to Copper, a 6-year old Hound Mix who was the longest-stay dog at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

On Monday (11/30), we got the update from YVAS that Copper was officially adopted over Thanksgiving weekend! That makes it fifty animals who have found their person, after Cat Country 102.9 made them famous on Wet Nose Wednesday.

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

CLICK HERE to see all the dogs and cats that we featured on Wet Nose Wednesday, and are now in their FUR-ever home.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Howliday Giving Trees are now up and decorated at several locations around Billings. The trees are covered in ornaments, each includes a 'wish list' to make the holidays a little better for the animals while waiting at the shelter.

Here are the business locations where you can see Howliday Giving Trees, and help support the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter:

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, 1735 Monad Road

Big Sky Coffee Roasters of Billings, 1939 Grand Avenue

Apricot Lane Boutique Billings, 1603 Grand Avenue

CrossFit Billings, 1428 Grand Avenue

Gifts can be dropped off at Giving Tree locations now through December 31st, according to the YVAS Facebook page.