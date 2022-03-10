Corey Stapleton Running for President…from Billings?

YOLO. You only live once. That's how former AP reporter Matt Volz reacted to a tweet from former Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton.

Is Corey Stapleton from Billings, Montana running for President of the United States? According to a tweet sent out from his official, verified Twitter account (that's what the blue check mark represents) he is "testing the waters for US President in 2024.

Here's the tweet:

Stapleton is not only a former Republican Secretary of State in Montana, he was also the state senate majority leader in the early 2000s. Recently, he started recording and releasing music as part of his venture into country music.

His website at CoreyStapleton.com also mentions a run for U.S. President and includes the "Testing the Waters" theme, along with his bio and political philosophy.

My name is Corey Stapleton, and I have organized a ‘Testing the Waters’ committee for the Republican nomination for President of the United States. I am incredibly hopeful for the future of America. But I am greatly troubled by the current direction of our country.

Later on in the announcement Stapleton added this:

My exploratory committee hopes to discover if there are enough people like me—people who are fed up with the silly culture wars, the dysfunctional federal government, and the downright yucky feeling of American politics.

Click here for the full statement.

I noticed that several Montana Democrats are mocking the announcement on Twitter this morning. They may recall that former Democrat Governor Steve Bullock (D-MT) also tried to run for president, and he got less than 1% of the vote- and that was in a Democrat primary.