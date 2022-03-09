NBC News Promised to Go Soft on Montana Eco-terrorism Case

There's another must-read piece by The Federalist this week. This story involves how big media colluded with the Biden Administration to go soft on one of their political appointees. But this isn't just any Biden nominee, this is Tracy Stone-Manning- the BLM director who was directly tied to an Earth First eco-terrorism case.

Tracy Stone-Manning was a top staffer to both Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and former Democrat Governor Steve Bullock (D-MT), who lost the 2020 US Senate race against Senator Steve Daines (R-MT).

After she was nominated to head up the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), new details came to light showing that she played a much bigger role in an Earth First eco-terrorism case than she had been letting on. Not only that, but she protected the Earth First eco-terrorists until she was finally forced to testify or face federal charges herself. She is now the person in charge of the entire US Bureau of Land Management. (No wonder we are paying record prices for gas right now)

You might recall how big media largely let Stone-Manning off the hook when her nomination was moving forward. (Just like how they let Justin Trudeau off the hook for wearing blackface. Just like how they let Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam off the hook for wearing blackface etc)

It has now come to light that NBC News promised to go soft on Tracy Stone-Manning's eco-terrorism background in exchange for other favors from the Biden Interior Department. As Tristan Justice reports:

NBC’s pledge to airbrush a Democrat official is not the first time a legacy outlet has been found making such promises. Last summer, New York Times writer Elizabeth Williamson repeatedly asked Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to sit for a profile interview. After Haaland’s office refused, Williamson pleaded and seemed to assure positive coverage.

