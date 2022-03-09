Montana AG Leads Multi-State Lawsuit on Behalf of Parents

Our own federal government spying on parents for simply criticizing the decisions of their local school board? Remember that outrageous story? It wasn't just news in Loudoun County, Virginia- the threat was also sent out against parents in Montana.

Now, Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) is leading a multi-state lawsuit to hold the Biden Justice Department accountable.

Attorney General Knudsen: Parents concerned with what their kids are being taught in school are not domestic terrorists – and the White House’s attempt to label them as such is deeply troubling. Montanans deserve a full accounting of the Biden administration’s plans to surveil parents who attended school board meetings.

Not only did the Biden Justice Department send out a memo comparing parents to domestic terrorists, the acting US Attorney in Montana (who works for the Biden Justice Department) also sent his own memo to Montana prosecutors.

Back in October, Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) slammed Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland over the US Attorney's memo in Montana.

Sen. Hawley: I'm looking here at this memo. It identifies no fewer than 13 possible federal crimes involving harassment and intimidation, including making annoying phone calls.

Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen (R-MT) also praised Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen's 14-state lawsuit going after the Biden Justice Department:

Superintendent Arntzen: We appreciate that our Montana family values and government transparency are being supported by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen. Parents are the foundation of our children’s education as well as their first teachers. The rights of Montana parents to engage in their children’s education must be respected.