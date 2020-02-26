Coronavirus, So What?

Why all the hype? The coronavirus has infected 81,000 people worldwide with a death rate of 2%. Air travel has been stopped, sporting events canceled, factories shut down etc. According to the CDC, as of January in the U.S., there have been 13 million influenza illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 6,600 flu-related deaths. The death rate is between 6-6.9% which the CDC says is below epidemic levels. So, why the hype for coronavirus? Why aren't we stopping air travel, canceling schools and shutting down factories? Why doesn't the stock market react to influenza? Is anyone quarantined because of the flu? NO. The only thing we know for certain about the coronavirus is its TRUMP's fault and how come there's no outbreak in Russia? See you tomorrow at 5.