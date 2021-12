COVID-19 Update: Montana Adds 354 New Cases, 7 More Deaths

As of Monday morning, Montana has confirmed 190,424 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 354 new confirmed cases. There are currently 4,284 active cases in the state.

According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,216,198 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 517,306 Montanans are fully immunized.

In Missoula, 168,627 doses have been administered and 71,021 people are fully immunized. 61% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which remains the second most in the state behind Deer Lodge. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.

According to state statistics, 183,502 Montana residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 215 people are currently hospitalized.

The number of tests increased by 6,465 over the previous 24-hour reporting period, for a new cumulative state-wide total of 2,162,567.

The state COVID-19 related death toll increased from 2,631 on Friday to 2,638 on Monday, according to state health officials.

Here are the updated case totals in Montana:

Yellowstone County Cases 31,143 Total | 49 New | 901 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases 12,174 Total | 44 New | 370 Active

Missoula County Cases 17,403 Total | 40 New | 805 Active

Flathead County Cases 20,790 Total | 31 New | 472 Active

Cascade County Cases 16,639 Total | 27 New | 322 Active

Lake County Cases 4,622 Total | 23 New | 116 Active

Jefferson County Cases 1,882 Total | 18 New | 69 Active

Glacier County Cases 2,449 Total | 17 New | 45 Active

Rosebud County Cases 1,738 Total | 17 New | 9 Active

Ravalli County Cases 5,392 Total | 13 New | 58 Active

Lincoln County Cases 3,545 Total | 12 New | 66 Active

Park County Cases 2,662 Total | 11 New | 121 Active

Carbon County Cases 1,549 Total | 8 New | 44 Active

Hill County Cases 3,386 Total | 6 New | 10 Active

Sheridan County Cases 543 Total | 5 New | 13 Active

Broadwater County Cases 957 Total | 4 New | 50 Active

Roosevelt County Cases 2,288 Total | 4 New | 48 Active

Sanders County Cases 1,521 Total | 3 New | 41 Active

Teton County Cases 908 Total | 3 New | 8 Active

Beaverhead County Cases 1,570 Total | 2 New | 18 Active

Big Horn County Cases 3,416 Total | 2 New | 98 Active

Custer County Cases 2,373 Total | 2 New | 36 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases 1,656 Total | 2 New | 11 Active

Madison County Cases 1,371 Total | 2 New | 16 Active

Mineral County Cases 745 Total | 2 New | 7 Active

Pondera County Cases 819 Total | 2 New | 11 Active

Blaine County Cases 1,407 Total | 1 New | 17 Active

Daniels County Cases 303 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Meagher County Cases 272 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Treasure County Cases 109 Total | 1 New | 13 Active

Valley County Cases 1,360 Total | 1 New | 26 Active

Carter County Cases 207 Total | 0 New | 1 Active

Chouteau County Cases 774 Total | 0 New | 10 Active

Dawson County Cases 1,784 Total | 0 New | 37 Active

Fallon County Cases 522 Total | 0 New | 10 Active

Fergus County Cases 1,842 Total | 0 New | 48 Active

Gallatin County Cases 22,037 Total | 0 New | 338 Active

Garfield County Cases 160 Total | 0 New | 6 Active

Golden Valley County Cases 118 Total | 0 New | 4 Active

Granite County Cases 408 Total | 0 New | 3 Active

Judith Basin County Cases 163 Total | 0 New | 3 Active

Liberty County Cases 266 Total | 0 New | 2 Active

McCone County Cases 302 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Musselshell County Cases 723 Total | 0 New | 54 Active

Petroleum County Cases 23 Total | 0 New | 3 Active

Phillips County Cases 864 Total | 0 New | 23 Active

Powder River County Cases 284 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Powell County Cases 1,438 Total | 0 New | 6 Active

Prairie County Cases 178 Total | 0 New | 6 Active

Richland County Cases 1,928 Total | 0 New | 33 Active

Silver Bow County Cases 6,186 Total | 0 New | 93 Active

Stillwater County Cases 1,206 Total | 0 New | 23 Active

Sweet Grass County Cases 585 Total | 0 New | 2 Active

Toole County Cases 998 Total | 0 New | 3 Active

Wheatland County Cases 269 Total | 0 New | 2 Active

Wibaux County Cases 175 Total | 0 New | 2 Active

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.