Montana Emergency Rent, Utility Assistance Applications Open

Residents of the Treasure State who are struggling financially due to the impacts of COVID-19 may be eligible for help with rent payments, thanks to a program announced today by Governor Greg Gianforte.

According to the press release from the governor's office, applications are now being accepted from Montanans who are "at risk of housing instability due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Governor Gianforte says hardworking Montana families have faced some "serious challenges" over the past year, and through "no fault of their own," many are finding it difficult to pay rent, and keep up with other bills.

Emergency rental assistance will help Montanans, who have struggled financially through this pandemic, get back on their feet and remain secure in their homes.-Governor Greg Gianforte

It's estimated by the governor's office that 8,000 Montana renters will be able to remain in their homes, thanks to the rental assistance funds provided by the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

Scott Osterman is the Montana Department of Commerce Director, and he said "assistance is here for individuals and families who have lost income because of COVID-19 and are at risk of losing their homes.”

According to the press release, the Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program will provide a maximum of $2,200 a month for past due and future rent payments, up to $300 for past due and future gas and electric bill payments, and up to $50 a month for internet. Assistance is available for households dating back to April 1, 2020.

Household gross income cannot exceed 80 percent of the Area Median Income. For example, a family of four in Cascade County, the household income cannot exceed $56,800. For a two-person household in Flathead County, income cannot exceed $45,450.

Landlords are eligible to apply on behalf of their renters, with all payments from the program going directly to landlords and utility companies.

To see if you're eligible for the Emergency Rental Assistance program, CLICK HERE.

