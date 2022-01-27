Cute Valentine Chicken Nuggets are on Store Shelves in Billings

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, and nothing says "true love" like sharing a plate of heart-shaped chicken nuggets. Sure to impress the most important person in your life, Tyson Foods is back with their limited-edition "Nuggets of Love." There are so many inappropriate jokes in my head, but this is (usually) a family-friendly website, so we'll leave the love nugget innuendo up to you.

When I heard about the adorable heart-shaped nuggets earlier this week, I set out to see if I could find them on grocery store shelves around Billings. My kids LOVE chicken nuggets and eat them more often than they probably should. They're not exactly healthy, and I like to pretend I'm oblivious to the manufacturing process required to make the breaded little chunks of chopped and formed chicken parts. I feel the same way about hot dogs... I know they're gross, but that doesn't stop me from eating them.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media loading...

First stop, Albertsons.

I popped into the Albertsons store at 6th and Central on Wednesday (1/26) and their chicken nugget section was almost completely bare. I didn't spot a single bag of the love nuggets, nor were there any dino nuggets. Perhaps they were waiting for the truck to arrive? Let me know if you see them show up at your neighborhood Albertsons.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media loading...

Next stop, Sam's Club.

I strolled past the huge aisles of already-arriving summer merchandise to search the frozen-foods section at the far corner of the membership club retailer and found the endcap display well-stocked with giant, four-pound bags of Nuggets of Love.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media loading...

What if four pounds of nuggets are too much?

My household would consume that massive 4-pounder bag in a week, but if you're not a Sam's Club member or if you'll never eat that many nuggets, you should be able to find the smaller packages at Walmart. I didn't go to the West End Walmart because, well... you know. But I did check the Laurel Walmart and I found the 27-ounce bags seen above, priced at $5.98 a bag.

Photo via Amazon, seller KAIIBOO Photo via Amazon, seller KAIIBOO loading...

Decorate your nuggets and make them extra-special.

Tyson Brand Foods is having a social media contest to win special decorating pens so you can write little love notes on your nuggets with your favorite sauce. It gives you the opportunity to say things like, "You Rock!", "Eat Me", "Bite Me", etc. using ketchup, mustard, bbq sauce, or ranch. That's pretty clever, but if you don't feel like playing their contest, you can easily buy cake decorating pens like those seen above on Amazon for just a few dollars. Hobby Lobby probably carries similar decorating pens too.