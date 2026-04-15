I'm kind of a sucker for brindle dogs. Our little guy Winston (a former YVAS puppy) has a beautiful brindle coat, and I've always enjoyed brindled Boxers, Frenchies, and other breeds.

Our featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet this week is named Pepper, and this sweetheart sports her brindle finish with style.

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Pepper is a four-year-old Healer mix who was recently surrendered to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. I know, you might think, "How could someone give up a pet they love?" But here's the thing... life can throw curveballs.

Pepper's human was facing difficult challenges and had no choice but to bring her to the shelter. While this is sad, it's certainly better than dumping a dog on the outskirts of town and hoping for the best. That seems to happen WAY more than it should.

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Pepper enjoys car rides and does great on a leash, said Derek Wulf, Humane Outreach Coordinator at YVAS. She does well with older, respectful children, but toddlers who pinch, poke, or get in her face might be a little too much.

"Someone out there wants to bring me home." Credit Michael Foth, TSM "Someone out there wants to bring me home." Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

You'll save big on adoption fees at the shelter now.

Now through April 21, you can adopt any adult pet at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter for just $25, a substantial savings.

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Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. They're dog lovers at Advanced, and they also love finding people jobs. Temp, temp-to-hire, and more positions are always available in a wide variety of industries.

Are you an employer? Need workers fast? Reach out to Advanced Employment and see why they "Get the Job Done Right!"

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