Most of us in the Billings area take at least a tiny bit of pride in our lawns and landscaping areas around our homes. Last weekend, every single one of my neighbors was mowing and weed-wacking, and I plan to do the same this weekend.

However, if you spend any time driving around the Magic City, you're sure to come across properties that look like an overgrown jungle, with knee-high grass and weeds covering the property.

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Hiring this kid is probably cheaper than the penalties. Photo by Courtney Smith on Unsplash Hiring this kid is probably cheaper than the penalties. Photo by Courtney Smith on Unsplash loading...

Vegetation eyesores are subject to substantial costs for property owners.

Browsing the Legal Notices section of a recent issue of Yellowstone County News, I came across the City of Billings' Public Notice to Cut Nuisance Weeds. Beginning April 30th, through September 30th, you'll want to make sure your Billings property doesn't look like an abandoned flophouse.

Per the notice:

All owners of real property are responsible for cutting or removing all nuisance weeds in prohibited areas.

This includes all weeds, grasses, noxious weeds, and untended vegetation growing in excess of twelve inches (12") in height. You should also trim "any vegetation creating a potential fire hazard, visual or physical obstruction for pedestrians or vehicles, or unsightly condition of the property."

Photo by Carl Tronders on Unsplash Photo by Carl Tronders on Unsplash loading...

What happens if you don't mow your grass or pull the weeds?

Hopefully, you'll get a warning first and a chance to do some yardwork. But if you don't tidy up your lawn, the City could come do it for you. And they'll charge you whatever the cost of the service might be, PLUS an administrative charge of 25%, PLUS a $25 fine.

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The penalties climb to $50 for a second offense (plus the removal cost and admin fee), and it's $75 for the 3rd offense. If you don't pay the nuisance weed removal charges within 30 days, the City will put a lien on your property.

For any questions regarding this policy, contact the City Code Enforcement Department at 406-237-6146.

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