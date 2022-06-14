Daines, Gianforte Pledge Resources for Montana Flood Victims

Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) and Gov. Greg Gianforte are pledging every resource available to provide relief to flood victims here in Montana. This, after devastating floods tore out bridges, roads, cabins, and homes from Red Lodge to the Paradise Valley.

On Tuesday morning the Governor officially declared a state disaster area. Earlier in the morning his spokeswoman shared a statement that said, in part, "The state is bringing every resource to bear to support communities in South Central Montana. At this time, the state’s primary focus with partners on the ground remains evacuating areas in danger, ensuring shelter is available, and safely restoring power and water services."

I also spoke with Montana Senator Steve Daines on Tuesday morning. He was boarding a flight to Washington, D.C. on Monday morning as he first started getting reports of major flooding in Montana.

He spoke with Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler on Monday night. One of the major concerns is the town of Gardiner, Montana which is now completely shut off and isolated due to washed out roads and bridges. Gardiner is a gateway to Yellowstone National Park.

Sen. Daines: We're working with the governor's office there to get National Guard resources down because they're gonna require airlifts to get basic food and water and so forth because Gardiner is under a water boiling restriction at the moment. And now on top of that, you think about medical care- if somebody has an acute medical emergency in Gardiner, the only way to get into a hospital is MEDEVAC.

Audio with Senator Daines:

I also got a great update and phone call from Wake Up Montana's Bradley Warren on Tuesday morning. He spoke with hotel owners and others in the Livingston, Gardiner, and Paradise Valley areas about the local impacts of the flooding and the shutdown of Yellowstone National Park.

Here's the full audio with Bradley Warren:

Note: *The above photo was shared with us by a proud Montana Army National Guard mom from the Bozeman area. Andrea tells us her son was one of the crew members in the Blackhawk helicopter rescuing stranded flood victims near Red Lodge Monday night. The photo was taken by Jillann Knutson.