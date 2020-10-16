Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, have welcomed their second daughter. The famed NASCAR racer and his wife welcomed Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt on Monday (Oct. 12), and he revealed the news during an episode of his Dale Jr. Download podcast on Thursday (Oct. 15), Nascar.com reports.

According to Earnhardt Jr., the couple named their daughter Nicole Lorraine because Nicole is Amy’s middle name, while Lorraine is Earnhardt Jr.’s mother Brenda's middle name.

The Earnhardts married on New Year's Eve in 2016, and Earnhardt retired from racing in 2017. They welcomed their first child, daughter Isla Rose, in April of 2018.

Isla actually helped reveal the news of the couple's second pregnancy in March of 2020. Amy Earnhardt shared a video on Instagram of the adorable girl saying that she's going to be a big sister. In a subsequent video, Dale Jr. struggled to put it all together, and his reaction was priceless.

"Shocked and confused me was very happy," Earnhardt wrote in reply to his wife's Instagram post.

Earnhardt Jr. is the son of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, who died in a crash at the Daytona 500 in 2001. The younger Earnhardt now works as an analyst for NBC Sports and races about once a year in NASCAR's second-tier series.

He had his own scare in August of 2019, when his private plane crashed as it was approaching the runway for landing near Bristol, Tenn. The plane carrying Earnhardt Jr. and his family burst into flames on impact, but everyone on board got off safely with minor injuries.

Dale Jr's Plane Crash Was as Scary As It Looked: