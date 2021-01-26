Darius Rucker Buys Breakfast for Everyone at Local IHOP

Darius Rucker didn't just ask for his check after finishing his breakfast at IHOP on Sunday morning (Jan. 24) -- he asked for all the checks.

The country singer paid for everyone in the restaurant's meal and left a "very generous" tip for servers. The restaurant's general manager tells WCSC-TV in Charleston, S.C., that they were busy at the time. Few people inside recognized him because he was wearing a mask, but his generosity caused quite a bit of excitement.

"We know him because he does come in quite often and we consider him a regular," GM Stephen Vitale tells the news station.

The total bill and details of how big a tip the 54-year-old "Beers and Sunshine" singer left were not disclosed. Rucker hasn't said anything about the gesture on social media.

Earlier in the week, Rucker was in Nashville to help welcome Lady A into the Grand Ole Opry. The trio were invited and inducted on the same night, Jan. 21.

"Beers and Sunshine" is inside the Top 10 on country airplay charts, giving Rucker a Top 10 single for the first time since "For the First Time," which was released in 2017. The song is expected on his next studio project, the release date of which is unknown. Rucker says the album will be as personal as any he's released.