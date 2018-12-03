Darius Rucker Reuniting With Hootie and the Blowfish — See Tour Dates!
After a solo career that made him a country music superstar with hits like "Wagon Wheel," "Alright" and "If I Told You," Darius Rucker is reuniting with the band that got him started, Hootie & the Blowfish. They'll do a full tour in 2019.
The announcement was made on the Monday (Dec. 3) episode of the Today show.
"We're writing songs and we are in the studio and we are making a new album," Rucker says in the new interview. "For us making a record, we are not doing it for us. We are doing it for those people that planned their vacations around the Hootie & the Blowfish tour."
The 2019 Group Therapy Tour will take the band on a cross country trek of 44 cities. The band Barenaked Ladies will join them, opening the show.
"When we play 'Hold My Hand' or we play 'Let Her Cry' or we play 'Only Want to Be with You,' to hear that crowd?" Rucker says. "I'll play it every day. To still be doing that for 30 years? It's all gravy. I want to be there and do it just because we can."
"There is nothing like playing music live," adds Hootie & the Blowfish member Mark Bryan. "For the first time in nearly 20 years, we'll be coming back to Columbia, South Carolina where it all began."
"And we're ready to rock," Rucker adds.
2019 Hootie & the Blowfish Group Therapy Tour Dates:
May 30 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
May 31 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 1 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
June 6 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf
June 7 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 8 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
June 13 — Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheatre
June 14 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion by Huntsman
June 15 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 19 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 21 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
June 23 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance
June 25 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
June 28 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
June 29 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 11 — Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 13 — Maryland Heights, Mo @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 14 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
July 19 — Monticello, Iowa @ Great Jones County Fair
July 20 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 21 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
July 26 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 27 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 28 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 2 — Guilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 3 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 4 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 8 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 9 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC
Aug. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 16 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 17 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 18 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fair
Aug. 22 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Minnesota State Fair
Aug. 23 — East Troy, Wisc. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Aug. 24 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 30 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 31 — Hartford, Conn.@ Xfinity Theatre
Sept. 5 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 6 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sept. 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 13 — Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena
