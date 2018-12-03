After a solo career that made him a country music superstar with hits like "Wagon Wheel," "Alright" and "If I Told You," Darius Rucker is reuniting with the band that got him started, Hootie & the Blowfish. They'll do a full tour in 2019.

The announcement was made on the Monday (Dec. 3) episode of the Today show.

"We're writing songs and we are in the studio and we are making a new album," Rucker says in the new interview. "For us making a record, we are not doing it for us. We are doing it for those people that planned their vacations around the Hootie & the Blowfish tour."

The 2019 Group Therapy Tour will take the band on a cross country trek of 44 cities. The band Barenaked Ladies will join them, opening the show.

"When we play 'Hold My Hand' or we play 'Let Her Cry' or we play 'Only Want to Be with You,' to hear that crowd?" Rucker says. "I'll play it every day. To still be doing that for 30 years? It's all gravy. I want to be there and do it just because we can."

"There is nothing like playing music live," adds Hootie & the Blowfish member Mark Bryan. "For the first time in nearly 20 years, we'll be coming back to Columbia, South Carolina where it all began."

"And we're ready to rock," Rucker adds.

2019 Hootie & the Blowfish Group Therapy Tour Dates:

May 30 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

May 31 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 1 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 6 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf

June 7 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 8 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 13 — Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheatre

June 14 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion by Huntsman

June 15 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 19 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 21 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

June 23 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance

June 25 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

June 28 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

June 29 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 11 — Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 13 — Maryland Heights, Mo @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 14 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

July 19 — Monticello, Iowa @ Great Jones County Fair

July 20 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 21 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 26 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 27 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 28 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 2 — Guilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 3 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 4 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 8 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 9 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

Aug. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 16 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 17 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 18 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fair

Aug. 22 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 23 — East Troy, Wisc. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug. 24 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 30 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 31 — Hartford, Conn.@ Xfinity Theatre

Sept. 5 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 6 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 13 — Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena