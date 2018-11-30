Mark Put His Christmas Lights Up
Yesterday was day 1 of the "Put Em Up Again This Year" Christmas lights at my place. I dread it. I complain about it. Then I do it anyway.
And I realized that I don't really hate doing the project. I have hated it in the past when I didn't put lights up while the weather was still good. But yesterday was so nice, I can't complain. Yesterday was for the lights on the roof, the one tree that I put lights on and the fake presents that also light up.
Today is the day for the fake reindeer to go up. I have three of them and one of them has a moving head. And that freaks my neighbors dog out!
And more time to think today of past Christmases and loved ones who are gone.
It's the most wonderful time of the year.