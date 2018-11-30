Yesterday was day 1 of the "Put Em Up Again This Year" Christmas lights at my place. I dread it. I complain about it. Then I do it anyway.

And I realized that I don't really hate doing the project. I have hated it in the past when I didn't put lights up while the weather was still good. But yesterday was so nice, I can't complain. Yesterday was for the lights on the roof, the one tree that I put lights on and the fake presents that also light up.

Today is the day for the fake reindeer to go up. I have three of them and one of them has a moving head. And that freaks my neighbors dog out!

And more time to think today of past Christmases and loved ones who are gone.