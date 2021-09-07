On this edition of Did You Know, we take a look at Billings locations that you may remember quite differently, depending on how long you've lived in the Magic City.

Google Maps is unique, in that you can view past photos taken by the Maps car in that same location. This allows for some nostalgic looks back at history, anywhere in the world (that the Google Maps car could get to, at least). With this information in hand, I took to finding five spots in Billings that have drastically changed in the last 10 to 15 years and took the time machine back, and I've compiled the comparisons in this collection.

Keep in mind that the Google Maps car hasn't taken a trip to any of these locations as of 2021, however, all photos are from up to 2018 or 2019, which isn't too far off from this year. So, come take a trip with us down memory lane as we do a Billings area retrospective.

