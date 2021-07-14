Dierks Bentley Brings His Daughter Evie Onstage for a Duet at Chicago Show [Watch]

Dierks Bentley hit the stage at Chicago's Windy City Smokeout on Saturday night (July 10), and the country star enlisted a very special guest to join him: his 12-year-old daughter, Evie.

The father-daughter pair performed "Different for Girls," Bentley's 2016 hit duet with Elle King. Aside from Bentley jokingly asking Evie to cover her ears at a couple of the song's racier lyrics, the singer and his daughter performed the song with impressive poise, and Evie seemed right at home in front of a crowd. The talented young performer even took a solo verse, with her country star dad accompanying her on guitar as the crowd cheered her on.

Fan-captured footage shows Bentley and Evie's full duet performance, and the singer also posted a snapshot from the stage, along with several other images from one of his first shows back since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hard to put into words how much we've missed this as a band and crew," Bentley says in the caption of his post. "Thanks for coming out, Chicago. You were legendary. Just a few more weeks until the Beers on Me Tour kicks off."

Bentley's 2021 Beers on Me Tour launches on Aug. 13, and will stretch well into October. Featuring opening acts Riley Green and Parker McCollum, the trek is named for an as-yet unreleased song called "Beers on Me" that Bentley wrote in late 2020 or early 2021. Though he hasn't yet shared the studio version of the song, Bentley debuted it live during his High Times & Hangovers Tour back in May, handing out free beer to fans as he did so.

Meanwhile, Bentley's current single, "Gone," recently became his 20th No. 1 hit at country radio. The song cruised to the top of the Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles chart in June of 2021.

Evie's stage time in Chicago wasn't her first with her famous dad: In 2018, they sang his song "My Religion" together during a show in Oklahoma. In 2012, Evie — then only three — appeared on "Thinking of You," the final song on Bentley's Home album.

