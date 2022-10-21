Okay Montanans, I’m not talking about rattle snakes, bison, or bears...

This creature is infamous because cartoon characters have been created in its name. Some of these quirky cartoon names are Orbit-Weaver, Weavike, Weaverb in Pokémon.

Here in Montana, we have tons of species of orb-weavers living among us.

Dozens, in fact. They have awkwardly, long legs with what looks like stripes decorating the spider in a unique pattern. Sometimes their body has an array of colors, usually orangish-yellow and black.

The reason we need these creepy crawlers in Montana is because they eat the bugs we really do not like: mosquitos, fruit flies, normal (annoying) flies, and many other bugs.

Not only do they help clean up, their webs are quite stunning. Spider silk is one of the strongest textiles in the world making it great for catching prey. The Montana Orb-Weaver makes intricate webs usually in your standard circular formation. Are your spidey-senses tingling yet? Mine are.

These spiders are found all over Montana, especially in heavily wooded areas. One Montanan found an orb weaver on his porch recently. (Below)

They can grow up to about 5 inches in diameter. I haven’t seen a big one yet, but I did find one in my house here in Billings and made my spouse relocate him outside- sorry my guy, you gotta go back outdoors.

In Australia, the Orb-Weaver can grow up to 2 meters in diameter... yikes!!! I wouldn’t want to stumble upon one of those guys in the outback. Gives me the heebie-jeebies just thinking about it.

Next time you want to squish one here in Montana, think again before you stomp it out.

Yes, they’re VERY terrifyingly, creepy. But wow, just to have an appreciation for this arachnid is all it takes to keep them alive.