Francie Frane is putting her personal feelings for Duane “Dog” Chapman on display after the reality star publicly declared his love for her late last week.

In a new post on social media, the 51-year-old Colorado rancher shared a handwritten journal entry, reflecting on how resilient she and Dog have become since finding their way to each other through such difficult circumstances.

"You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have!” Frane writes via Instagram on Monday (April 27), in reference to her relationship with Chapman. “So you cling to God & His word with all your might because it's all you know to do."

"Then one day, I looked up from the ashes, and there you stood. Wow, God!" she concludes her message, tagging Chapman, 67, and adding the words "I love you" into her post.

Frane's heartfelt message — which includes a line from the Bible verse Isaiah 61:3 — comes less than two months after she and Chapman went public with their relationship. The two of them sparked up a romance earlier this year, just as Chapman was dealing with the pain of losing his wife Beth Chapman, who died on June 26, 2019 after battling cancer.

Dog previously shared the story of how he and Frane became close, telling the U.S. Sun that he called Frane to ask if her husband, Bob, could do some yardwork at his house in Colorado. During their conversation, he learned that Frane had lost her spouse months before Beth died. The two bonded, and things unfolded from there.

These days, Chapman is voicing how over-the-moon he is for Frane, who has become somewhat of a light in his life during a cloud of darkness.

"I scream & cry Beth where are you why did you leave me?” the Dog’s Most Wanted star wrote on Friday (April 24) alongside a photo of Frane smiling and posing for the camera. “Then I look up & see you Francie & the pain turns to a smile I LOVE YOU WOMAN!!"

Chapman isn’t the only one bragging on his new love, either. His three daughters have previously shared their blessings over his new love interest — daughter Lyssa Chapman is particularly pleased with her father’s relationship.

“They are both so happy together, and they are good for each other,” she tells the U.S. Sun. "They go to church three times a week, and dad is trying to give up smoking. She is a good woman for my dad … He’s the happiest I’ve seen him in a long time."

How Dog Said Goodbye to Beth: