Who Is Moon Angell, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Maybe Girlfriend?

A clip from Dr. Oz shows Duane "Dog" Chapman proposing to Moon Angell, but to get past the first question — is this real? — we need to be asking, who is Moon Angell?

Officially, she's just a friend. That's all the Dog the Bounty Hunter star has said on the record about his could-be girlfriend, even as his daughter Lyssa swears up and down that her father and Angell are an item, and that Angell has even moved in with the 66-year-old bounty hunter. He did once say he promised late wife Beth Chapman that he'd never date if she died.

Radar Online also reports that Duane Chapman also said that his wife didn't believe him.

"I’m the kind of guy that has to have a woman around me," he tells the gossip site. "There will never another Mrs. Dog ... but I have to find a way to move on. I'm so lonely right now. I'm just really lonely."

It looks like fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog's Most Wanted will need to wait until the Feb. 3 air date to see if Chapman was being serious when he appeared to propose on Dr. Oz, so in the meantime, we did the homework for you. Angell has been part of the Dog team for nearly two decades and her Instagram page (@frecklefaceblujeanzbaby) supports the narrative that she's been a close ally to both sides of the marriage.

Whether or not they got cozy after Beth died last June is worth debating — Dog himself raves about how close they've been as friends and how much he appreciates her kindness.

Here's what we learned from her social media pages and LinkedIn. Angell looks to be her real name, and she's 53 years old. She's the CEO of the Silver Moon, a hair and makeup business. In addition she's done some TV work (duh) and a little welding. Yep, from 2007 to 2015 she was the vice president of All-Steel Welding in Williston, N.D.!

Watch the video above for more about her worldview and approach to trolls and negativity she's been faced with on social media. She's not afraid to block someone, that's for sure. The most surprising fact about Ms. Angell? She once went to law school. It's not clear if she graduated from Hawaii Community College with a law degree, however.

Less clear is Angell's personal past, including marriages and kids. One less-than-reputable-looking website said she's never been married and doesn't have kids. This site also claims she is worth $500K, loves Keanu Reeves and has a 36B chest size. That seems like a little more information than she'd ever divulge, so we're going to take all these "facts" with some serious salt grains and wait for them to open up together, which will surely happen soon.

Season 2 of Dog's Most Wanted on WGN is said to be in the works.

