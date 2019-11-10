Dolly Parton’s Hits Are Given Life in New ‘Heartstrings’ Trailer

Dolly Parton is gearing up to to share the stories behind some of her best-known songs in her new Netflix original series called Heartstrings, premiering Nov. 22.

"Songs, they are stories just put to music. Songs that I've written , they're the stories of my life. Every triumph, every struggle, every smile, every sorrow; it's the melody of my memories. It's the sound of my heartstrings," Parton says in the first minute of a sneak preview trailer.

The anthology series detailing some of Parton's most famous works will be played out over eight one-hour episodes. These segments will feature various topics; including love stories, family dramas, revenge comedies, westerns and inspiration hits as the series dissects Parton's songs "These Bones," "If I Had Wings," "JJ Sneed," "Jolene," "Cracker Jack," "Sugar Hill," "Down From Denver" and "Two Doors Down."

Heartstrings will feature an all-star cast of actors including Kathleen Turner, Delta Burke, Gerald McRaney, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Timothy Busfield, Melissa Leo and Julianne Hough, who will play the titular Jolene.

Parton, who is no stranger to acting, will appear in three of the episodes in the series. She will star in "Jolene" where she will play the character Babe. Parton is also one of the show's executive producers, where she serves alongside show runners Patrick Sean Smith (Beverly Hill 90210) and Sam Haskell. Haskell previously worked on Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors in 2015 and Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love in 2016.

Parton is also gearing up to host the CMA Awards alongside co-hosts Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire, which will air on Nov, 13 at 8 PM ET on ABC.

