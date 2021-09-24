Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 9-month-old Pit Bull Terrier mix named Domino. He's waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about this loveable puppy:

This speckly spotty boy is a handful of puppy! He’s such a goofball and really is the class clown. Domino needs an active person(s) who will teach him some basic manners, but he’s eager to learn. Domino does well with most other dogs and may even enjoy a playmate who can keep up with him!

UPDATE: Last week's featured Wet Nose, Coupe the Heeler Mix, has been adopted!

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has a Feline Fan Club for kids in our community. For ages 5-9 years old, this is an opportunity for "children who are still too young to participate in our regular volunteer program to get involved with the shelter and spend some time with animals."

There's a 10am and a 10:30am session on Saturday, October 9 at the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road, and space is limited. Parents must accompany their children, and you can reserve a spot by clicking HERE.

We do have some books available at the shelter, but you’re welcome to bring your own if you’ve got a favorite story you want to share! -YVAS

