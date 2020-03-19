Former Edens Edge member Hannah Blaylock is basking in the bliss that comes with becoming a first-time mommy. Blaylock and her husband, Justin Wakefield, announced they are expecting their first child after nearly eight years of marriage.

"With all the craziness going on in the world, Justin & I have some joyous news to share to balance it out a little." Blaylock wrote in an Instagram post Sunday (March 15) alongside a picture featuring ultrasound pics of her little one. “We are so excited to say we are expecting our first child, a baby BOY, late summer/early fall this year. But I believe that joyous things are around the corner for all of us. Including this baby boy & the amazing mark he will make on the world."

On Monday (March 16), Blaylock thanked fans for all of the congratulatory messages and commented on sharing the happy news in the midst of the uncertainty of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

"Wishing you all good spirits today," she wrote in part alongside a video of the gender reveal she did with her husband. "I know some of us are with a few loved ones but some of us are confined all alone. We are taking this time to do the simple but important things in our lives we are always 'too busy' to do. And, although it’s not easy all the time, giving ourselves permission to chill has turned out to be a better thing than we thought in a lot of ways."

On Wednesday (March 18,) Blaylock shared a pic of her basking in the bliss of impending motherhood, joking that the beer gut phase of her pregnancy was now behind her.

Blaylock first came to national attention as a member of Edens Edge, a well-known country trio that were together from 2006 to 2013. Their debut album spawned the hits “Amen” and "Too Good to be True.” Just two years ago, Blaylock auditioned for Season 15 of The Voice but failed to earn a spot on one of the show’s four teams.