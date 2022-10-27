Election Integrity Rally at the Montana Capitol on Saturday

I'm always willing to be open to a different viewpoint, and to having my mind changed on something.

When I first heard that there was going to be an election integrity rally at the capitol in Montana, I thought- cool, but couldn't it wait a couple weeks? Shouldn't conservatives be doing everything they can to get out the vote (GOTV) ahead of the November 8th elections? Do the election integrity rally AFTER the election. That was my initial reaction.

After talking about it more with our friends on Twitter, radio listeners, and Harvey Cooley- one of the rally organizers out of Butte, Montana- I have to say that I've changed my mind. Yes, the GOP is hosting several GOTV rallies across the state. They're having one in Kalispell Friday night and one in the Bozeman area Friday morning. They had one in Billings last week. More will follow in the days leading up to the election.

But for many people, concerns over election integrity are exactly what is going to rally them to the polls on election day. Just like pro life issues rally some conservatives to the polls, and economic issues rally other conservatives to the polls- election integrity is what a lot of voters are concerned about.

Montana voters are especially concerned about election integrity because liberal judges and liberal Supreme Court justices are throwing out election integrity laws that were put on the books by our legislature and governor. That's yet another reason why conservatives are rallying behind James Brown for Montana Supreme Court.

So, if you think a GOTV rally will rally people to the polls, then why wouldn't an election integrity rally- rally people to the polls?

Full audio with Harvey Cooley talking about the election integrity rally Saturday (rally event info below):